Edward R. Spera was previously cited by Fish and Boat Commission officers, court records say

🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — State police charged a Harveys Lake man with smashing several windows on two Pennsylvania Fish and Boat vehicles at the public launch area Sunday.

Edward R. Spera, 65, of Spruce Tree Lane, used a pellet gun to smash windows on two pickup trucks while the Fish and Boat officers were patrolling the lake, according to court records.

The alleged incident was recorded by a surveillance camera and witnessed by two people who reported a Chevrolet Malibu circled and parked next to the two pickup trucks.

Spera was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, institutional vandalism and retaliation against prosecutor or public official.

Court records say Spera was charged by the Fish and Boat Commission in January with two summary offenses of disorderly conduct and violating wildlife rules in Ross Township. He was found guilty by District Judge Matthew C. Christopher after a summary trial held June 9, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

State police responded to the public boat launch area just before 6 p.m. Sunday and found smashed windows on two Fish and Boat trucks. The vehicles were used by officers Jeremy Yohe and John Robert Cummings who were patrolling the lake and discovered the vandalism when they returned to shore.

Cummings told state police it was the second time their vehicles had been vandalized at the boat launch.

Two witnesses claimed to have seen a Chevrolet Malibu with a black bumper circling and parking next to the Fish and Boat trucks, with one witness seeing the driver extend his arm while brandishing a firearm and hearing glass shatter, the complaint says.

A Harveys Lake police officer allegedly identified the Chevrolet as being owned by Spera from surveillance footage.

As the police officer arrived at the scene earlier, he allegedly spotted Spera sitting in his pickup truck at the boat launch.

State police found the Chevrolet parked in front of Spera’s residence with an open can of Natural Light beer in the center console and a firearm that turned out to be a pellet gun on the front seat, the complaint say.

A woman permitted investigators into the residence where Spera was found laying on a bed watching television.

Spera became verbally combative and claimed he was home watching television all day denying he vandalized the Fish and Boat trucks, the complaint says.

Court records say Spera was released Tuesday after posting $10,000 bail.

A message sent to Spera on social media for comment was not immediately returned.