🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 2 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 826.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,107 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,560 cases and 482 deaths; Monroe County has 14,825 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Tuesday confirmed there were 162 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,869.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18–June 24 stood at 1.2%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday, June 28:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.6% of its entire population, and the state ranks 7th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 60% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.3% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,635,434 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, June 29.

• 5,371,801 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 17,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,333,173 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,704,974 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,746,000 doses will have been allocated through July 3:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,635,434 doses total through June 28:

• First/single doses: 6,704,974 administered

• Second doses: 4,930,460 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 341 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 57 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 28, there were 13 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 163,465 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,760,463 individuals who have tested negative to date.