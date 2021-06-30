🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Ahead of August’s National Night Out, the Plains Township Police Department is selling customized t-shirts throughout the month of July.

A link to the shirts could be found on the Plains Township Police Department Facebook page. The sale was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department’s page, the proceeds from the sale will go toward the department’s community policing fund.

National Night Out, a nationwide policing campaign that aims to strengthen relations between police departments and the communities that they serve, is being held this year on Aug. 3 (the first Tuesday of the month, as is traditional).

In Plains Township, the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Plains Township Pavilion.

The department’s t-shirts cost $13 each, and will be distributed in the rear of the Plains Township Municipal Building on July 31 and August 1, and also at the National Night Out event.

The last day to purchase a shirt online is July 21.