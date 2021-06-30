🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Starting next Monday, Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen will reopen their dining room to guests once again.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, the kitchen will be open daily for lunch, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., starting on July 5.

“We are excited to reopen our dining room to our neighbors and friends. While we have continued to provide meals every day since the beginning of the pandemic, it is clear the in-person experience of being in our dining room has been missed by many,” said Mike Cianciotta, director of Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the kitchen was forced to close its dining room to the public, instead providing meals in take-out containers. Kitchen staff had also been providing extra food for families to take home if needed during the pandemic.

With the number of COVID-19 cases decreasing locally, and the vaccine being made available to the public, the kitchen will once again be providing guests with a warm meal at its Jackson Street location.

Additionally, the kitchen will be resuming evening meals as well, starting on Tuesday, July 6.

Evening meals are provided in the dining room from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear a mask or face covering in the dining room. Masks are strongly recommended, but not required, for guests who are either partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.

Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen will also resume utilizing community volunteers on July 5, and the Saint Vincent de Paul food pantry and clothing room are still open to the public from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.