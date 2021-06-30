🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Plains Township resident facing several charges of animal cruelty after records show she failed to appear in court on Tuesday.

Ajee Francine Salazar, 23, currently of Tunkhannock, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a jury trial before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

She is facing misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and cruelty to animals, along with several summary counts of the same charges.

According to court records, though, she didn’t show up.

Humane officers with the SPCA of Luzerne County charged Salazar last August after a Dalmatian named Kobe was seized from her previous residence in Plains Township.

Another dog and a cat were also in the home.

During an evaluation from a vet, Kobe was found to have a body condition of 1 to 2 on the Purina Body Condition chart, a scale from 1 to 9 where the lower end of the spectrum indicates the animal is dangerously underweight.

When Kobe was seized, he weighed only 48.1 pounds, court records say.

These aren’t Salazar’s only legal issues. She’s facing a civil suit, brought by the SPCA demanding Salazar pay nearly $4,000 for the feeding and care of Kobe.

Also, she was arrested in April for numerous charges stemming from a traffic stop in Hazleton.

According to Hazleton police, Salazar was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped in the area of West 15th and McNair streets in late January.

Police found a rifle and a backpack inside the vehicle. The backpack contained digital scales, meth, fentanyl, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax and other paraphernalia.

She’s facing 10 misdemeanor counts of possession in connection with that incident. She is scheduled to appear on July 12, once again in front of Vough, on those charges.