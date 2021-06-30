🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — To announce a more focused effort to serve people in the Wyoming Valley, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Rainbow Alliance Tuesday unveiled a new logo.

The organization — an education, support and advocacy nonprofit that serves the LGBTQ+ community — also will shorten its name to the simpler “Rainbow Alliance,” which it is most commonly known as. Rainbow Alliance provides education, support, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ individuals and families, while working to advance fairness and equality.

The new logo depicts a valley with a river running through it and all colors of the Progress Pride Flag stretched across the sky.

According to a news release announcing the changes, the logo and re-brand lead a sharpened focus for the Rainbow Alliance, which was founded in 2004. As the organization matures, its leaders said they will now make the most of their efforts to support people in the immediate region.

“This year, with renewed enthusiasm, new leadership, and an expansion in our program activities and services, we felt it was the right time to anchor ourselves where we’ve always been — the Wyoming Valley,” said Rainbow Alliance President Anthony Melf. “We will always remain available to those in need from our surrounding area, but we now empower community members in the surrounding region to form their own organizations to more directly respond to their communities’ needs.”

The Progress Pride Flag acknowledges the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community. It builds on the original Pride Flag and recognizes segments they say are often marginalized, including people of color, transgender and non-binary people as well as those lost to HIV/AIDS and those living with the stigma that surrounds the disease.