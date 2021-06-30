🔊 Listen to this

Kenneth Turner is seen in police custody after an assault at the Save A Lot supermarket on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 9, 2016.

A Wilkes-Barre man who intentionally skipped his Luzerne County jury trial on charges he slashed another man with a utility knife attempted to use his non-appearance to appeal the conviction.

Kenneth B. Turner, 62, formerly of Lafayette Street, argued his right to confront the victim was violated despite failing to appear for his own trial held before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. in June 2018.

The state Superior Court dismissed Turner’s appeal on Tuesday.

A jury convicted Turner in absentia on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. Following the jury’s verdict, Sklarosky sentenced Turner to three-to-eight years in state prison followed by four years probation.

Wilkes-Barre police arrested Turner after he slashed a then 20-year-old man during an argument inside Save A Lot on South Main Street on Nov. 9, 2016.

In addition to claiming his right to confront the victim was violated despite failing to show for trial, Turner also argued Sklarosky’s sentence was excessive.

Court records say Turner participated during the selection of the jury on June 18, 2018. Afterwards, Sklarosky advised Turner his trial would begin the next day.

When Turner failed to show, his trial lawyer advised Sklarosky he was unable to contact Turner despite multiple attempts. Sklarosky continued Turner’s trial for a week and again, he failed to show.

“In essence, Turner went ‘off the radar’ and ‘incommunicado’ after he helped to select a jury to hear his case on June 18, 2018,” Sklarosky wrote in his opinion for Turner’s appeal to the Superior Court.

A trial was held without Turner as the jury convicted him on all charges.

In an 11-page ruling, a three-member panel of the Superior Court upheld Turner’s sentencing dismissing his appeal.

“Our review of the record confirms the sound judgement of (Sklarosky), and we discern no abuse of discretion in (Sklarosky’s) decision to hold Turner’s trial in absentia after Turner had failed to appear on his trial date,” the appellate court opined.