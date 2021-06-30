🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — Rep. Tarah Toohil on Tuesday announced that an in-person assistance program for area veterans and their families will once again be available at her district office in downtown Hazleton on a monthly basis.

The free service was canceled last year due to the restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

An American Legion service officer will be in Rep. Toohil’s office on the second Tuesday of each month, starting July 13, to meet with veterans and/or their family members from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 570-453-1344.

“Veterans in our area are encouraged to take advantage of this free service, which we are able to offer to them again now that Pennsylvania is exiting the pandemic,” said Toohil, R-Butler Township. “They deserve to receive all the benefits coming to them and we are pleased to assist them in that process.”

The American Legion service officer will be available to answer questions about veterans benefits and help file claims, including:

• Compensation and pension claims.

• Education benefits.

• Enrollment in the VA health care system.

• Burial and survivor benefits.

• State benefits.

• Obtaining military personnel and medical records.