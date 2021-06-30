🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A contractor Tuesday milled a parking lot in preparation for excavating the foundation of a hotel to be built on South Main Street.

The site preparation moved the estimated $8 million project undertaken by Sphere International LLC closer to construction.

The operator of a milling machine wrapped up the job by the early afternoon on the fenced-in lot next to the exposed basement of the former Frank Clark Jeweler building.

The New Jersey-based developer acquired the building and surrounding properties from the city in 2016. Last year it demolished the jeweler’s building. It couldn’t come to terms with the owner of the neighboring Place 1 at the Hollywood and left it standing. Unable to acquire the property the developer scaled down the project announced for the downtown in late 2015.

In mid-May Sphere International LLC broke ground for a five-story, 102-room Avid Hotel with an expected completion date of the summer of 2022. The project will be privately funded and the hotel will employ more than 50 people.

The hotel will be built around the existing building during the first phase of the development. The second phase will involve the land at the intersection of South Main and West Northampton streets on the other side of the building.

Attorney Jack Dean, representing the developer, said he is in the process of filing a plan with the city to consolidate the various parcels that make up the site.