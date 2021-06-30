🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police released surveillance pictures on their Facebook page hoping someone can identify the people after an assault of an employee at Hartman Jerk Center on South Main Street.

Police did not release the date and time of the assault.

Anyone who can identify the people in the picture is asked to call Officer James Verdekal at 570-208-7994 or send a message on their Facebook page.