PLAINS TWP. — After becoming a 100% non-smoking facility one year ago, Mohegan Sun Pocono recently announced the return of indoor smoking at the venue.

Mohegan Sun Pocono became a 100% non-smoking facility last July in order to comply with the State of Pennsylvania’s mask mandate at that time.

“The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board informed Pennsylvania casinos recently that the temporary smoking ban in casinos would be lifted in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s mask mandate on Monday June 28,” said Anthony Carlucci, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun Pocono. “Casino smoking policies could return to normal effective on that day and Mohegan Sun Pocono (MSP) has permitted smoking again on gaming floors.”

Carlucci said more than 50% of these gaming areas are non-smoking however. Amenities such as bars & lounges that previously permitted smoking and are currently closed, are having their smoking status reevaluated prior to reopening.

On July 1, 2020, then-state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued an order that temporarily banned smoking in all Pennsylvania casinos in response to the Department of Health’s updated mask orders.

Subsequently, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board then issued an order, also temporarily banning smoking to comply with the expanded mask-wearing order signed by Secretary Levine.

The Department of Health said due to the universal masking order, the Gaming Control Board advised all casinos to place a temporary ban on smoking, explaining that a person cannot appropriately wear a mask while smoking.

Prior to the state’s order last year, several casinos already decided to ban indoor smoking and designated outdoor areas for customers to smoke.