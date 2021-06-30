🔊 Listen to this

Patrick Kernan is here with your P.M. Update, including:

• Kevin Carroll is out in Pittston Township this sweltering afternoon, where crews have been working for hours to free a dog trapped in a mineshaft.

• Wilkes-Barre City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. to vote on ordinances lowering parking meter and garbage fees.

• Luzerne County Council must decide if it still wants to impose restrictions for volunteers serving on the manager search committee.