Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Patrick Kernan is here with your P.M. Update, including:
• Kevin Carroll is out in Pittston Township this sweltering afternoon, where crews have been working for hours to free a dog trapped in a mineshaft.
• Wilkes-Barre City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. to vote on ordinances lowering parking meter and garbage fees.
• Luzerne County Council must decide if it still wants to impose restrictions for volunteers serving on the manager search committee.