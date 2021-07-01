Move comes after ‘Predator Catcher’ posts video

The Luzerne County District Attorney Wednesday said his office is investigating the former Bradford County Coroner Thomas Carman in connection with a video of Carman allegedly contacting who he thought was a teenage boy for sex.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirmed the investigation after Carman resigned from his elected post Wednesday afternoon. Carman held the office since 2008 but had been associated with the office since 2000, previously serving as chief deputy coroner.

A message left at a number for Carman on Wednesday evening was not immediately returned.

In a press release the Bradford County Commissioners Office said Carman tendered his resignation at 3:41 p.m.

In a published report by the Morning-Times in Sayre, Bradford County Commissioners Chairman Daryl Miller acknowledged the investigation.

“There really isn’t (anything more we can say) because there’s an ongoing investigation going on, so I can’t say any more,” Miller said.

The video appeared on the Luzerne County Predator Catcher Facebook page, showing what appears to be Carman at the Valero gas station and convenience store on Pringle Street in Kingston.

Alleged screen captures of an online chat between Carman and someone who said he was a 15-year-old boy were posted on the page. In them, Carman asked where he could get a coffee and was referred to the convenience store. At first Carman, who gave his age as 51, backed out of a meeting when he learned of the boy’s age.

“You’re very hot but 15, that’s jail man,” Carman allegedly said in the chat.

The chat continued, with Carman saying he was in town for a couple of hours and driving a Suburban. He eventually agreed to meet for sex, according to the screenshots.

Page administrator Musa Harris is seen in the video confronting Carman, seen walking with a coffee cup in left hand to a Chevrolet Suburban from the convenience store.

“Are you here to meet somebody,” Harris asked Carman.

“I’m here to get a coffee,” Carman said. He walked away smiling when Harris asked Carman if he was a cop and informed him he had screen shots of the chat.

As he followed Carman to a silver Suburban Harris said he was going to call the police.

“Dude, I didn’t send you anything inappropriate, nor did I tell you I would meet you,” Carman said as walked to the vehicle.

Opening the driver’s side door, Carman turned to Harris and said, “I didn’t say I would meet you. I didn’t send you anything inappropriate.”

Harris took down the license plate number and yelled at Carman for making a prohibited right hand turn at a red light. Carman drove down Wyoming Avenue toward Market Street.

“Got em. He’s a f___in cop,” Harris shouted.