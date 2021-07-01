🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — We first introduced you to Mary Falzone last Friday, when the Swoyersville resident was announced as Week 6 $1,000 winner in our TL Cares giveaway program.

Falzone, 81, talked with us a little about herself when we went to her home to tell her about the award.

She has been a Swoyersville resident for more than 50 years, but is originally from Pittston.

She has four children, two boys and two girls, “and I’m very proud of them.”

Falzone was a registered nurse who retired after 50 years of service, working at Pittston Hospital and for Geisinger, but she spent her last 14 years as a hospice nurse.

“I liked the people and the people I worked with. I miss both,” said Falzone, who retired 11 years ago.

She likes to quilt, crochet and garden.

“I’m very happy here. I have good neighbors, I love where I live and I like the Valley,” she said.