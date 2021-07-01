🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — At a special meeting Wednesday that lasted nearly two hours and included numerous comments from a handful of audience members, the Wyoming Valley Weest School Board voted to increase property taxes by 4.3% — the maximum allowed by state law — but opted not to vote on the actual 2020-21 final budget. The plan is to rework the numbers and hold another special meeting for that vote, probably no earlier than July 12.

The meeting opened with Forty-Fort Mayor and school board gadfly Andy Tuzinski noting he couldn’t hear the voices of two Board Members participating by phone, Brian Dubaskas and David Usavage. Board President Joe Mazur moved a microphone as close to the phone as possible. Tuzinski also asked if the two men could hear his comments, both said no.

Tuzinski questioned changes in the final budget from the proposed one passed last month, arguing those changes were not made available to the public prior to the meeting. And he questioned the board about a disorderly conduct charge filed against him related to a prior meeting. Specifically, he asked which board members approved filing the charges and when.

Board Member James Fender had said previously he filed the charges, and that he had consulted with other board members by phone. He responded to Tuzinski at the meeting by again acknowledging he filed them, but Tuzinski pressed board members individually, asking if they had approved the filings, and at least four said no. A hearing is scheduled for this morning on the charges.

Paul Keating, who won a place on the November ballot in the Primary election and is all but guaranteed to sit on the board this December, raised multiple questions about the budget, citing apparent recurring deficits in recent years that get covered by one-time revenue sources. He said the 2020-21 budget had about $3.1 million in one-time income, noted the district has been paying only interest on debt recently, and cautioned that the board is “kicking the can down the road,” in dealing with structural deficits.

But it was former Business Manager Joe Rodriguez — who still does free consulting work for the district — who urged the board explicitly to increase taxes to the maximum amount allowed by state law, 4.3%. While the board had approved a preliminary budget with that increase, the motion put forth for the final budget Wednesday initially called for a 2% increase.

Rodriguez cited a “dramatic decrease of assessed property value” in recent years, said the cost of paying tuition to cyber charter schools has “skyrocketed,” and noted the state subsidy has not kept up with cost increases, particularly for special education. He apologized to property owners but said the district is facing “problems going forward” if the board doesn’t do something now.

“In my opinion, 2% is not going to cut it,” Rodriguez said.

This sparked a lengthy debate, with Rodriguez, Tuzinski, Keating and David Bond — who had also questioned board procedures — repeatedly stepping to the podium to raise additional points.

Board Member Charles Kamus proposed delaying a vote until more details could be worked out about the budget, but Rodriguez pointed out that would make it difficult if not impossible to to get the bills mailed by July 26 as planned, creating a cash flow problem that could force the district to take out a short-term loan. Tuzinski noted state law requires the final budget be approved by June 30 or the district could face consequences.

A state department of education spokesperson said via email that failure to pass a budget by June 30 means a district begins the fiscal year (running July 1 to June 30) “without being able to levy taxes and has no authority to spend funds. The only payments the district could make would be to pay outstanding liabilities from the prior fiscal year, such as salaries and fringe benefits for employees who are already owed for services completed.”

Kamus ultimately moved to approve the budget with a 2% increase but urged other board members to vote against it. He suggested the district work out all the details of a revised budget with recently-obtained financial information and the 4.3% tax increase, and vote on that budget later. The board voted unanimously against the budget with a 2% increase.

Board Member Gordon Dussinger said be believed the warnings from Rodriguez were valid and moved to pass the 4.3% increase, though more debate ensued.

Ultimately the board decided to vote on the tax hike to expedite the printing and mailing of bills, but did not bring the budget itself up for a vote, promising to rework the numbers, make the information available for public inspection for 10 days, then hold a special meeting for a final budget vote sometime in July, dealing with any consequences for a late budget.

The board voted to raise the property tax rate to 18.03 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value. Kamus, Usavage and Janet Cussatt — appointed to the board June 10 to fill the seat of the late Gary Richards — voted no.