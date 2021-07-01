🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area School District finances are so good the School Board not only passed a final budget with no tax increase, it transferred an extra $3 million into the capitol fund account and $1 million in the food service account, and still expects to see the fund balance increase by $900,000 over the coming year.

Business consultant Tom Melone said the district saw assessed property value increase, cut the projected health care increase from 10% to 5%, will be spending less on salaries than originally expected, is getting getting $487,000 more from the state in education funding next year. But the big boon is the COVID-19 federal relief money, which is putting $1.8 million into district coffers. The district also did not experience an expected loss of local revenue during the pandemic, further helping the income side.

The bottom line: While there were some big cost increases, most notably in tuition payments to cyber charter schools, the district finances are solid enough that a a $1.1 million shortfall in the proposed budget approved last month was almost completely wiped out, with enough money expected next year that the district could not only avoid any tax increase but voted to make the transfers to the capital project and food services funds — the motions called for transfers “not to exceed” $3 million and $1 million respectively.

Much of that money, particularly the capital fund dollars, are from the federal relief grants and will go toward improvements of building to be better prepared for future emergencies.