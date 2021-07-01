🔊 Listen to this

Suspect in township supervisor

shooting pleads not guilty

WILKES-BARRE — The man accused of fatally shooting a Exeter Township supervisor last June entered a not guilty plea when appearing in court for his formal arraignment on Wednesday.

Peter Jonathan Gillis, 57, is facing an open count of criminal homicide and a count of reckless endangerment for the June 19, 2020, shooting death of his neighbor, Robert Francis Kile Sr.

Gillis appeared through teleconferincing before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., joined by defense attorney Bernard Brown. Gillis entered a not guilty plea on both of the charges against him.

Brown, along with Deputy District Attorney Thomas J. Hogans, said that the discovery process is proceeding, and that both parties are regularly in contact.

Sklarosky said he would issue an order next week scheduling the trial.

According to police, Gillis shot Kile three times with a .223-caliber rifle, then discharging seven more rounds into his body.

During Gillis’ preliminary hearing in April, Brown argued that the case should, at most, be a voluntary manslaughter case, saying that Kile repeatedly threatened to shoot Gillis over a property dispute.

Gillis remains locked up without bail.

Kingston man pleads not guilty

in 2020 Wilkes-Barre homicide

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man who fled the area after allegedly fatally shooting a man and injuring a woman entered a plea of not guilty during a court appearance on Wednesday.

Jeremy John Gittens, 37, stands accused of fatally shooting Ryan McGovern, 32, of Plains Township, and injuring Susan Sarin, of Wilkes-Barre, inside of a car as they drove in Wilkes-Barre in March 2020.

Gittens is facing an open count of criminal homicide, along with a single count of aggravated assault and two counts of homicide. While appearing electronically before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Wednesday, Gittens entered a plea of not guilty on all the charges.

Investigators allege the shooting was retaliation by Gittens who felt he was ripped off when he bought methamphetamine from McGovern on March 2, 2020. Sarin survived a gunshot wound.

Gittens fled the area after the shooting, eventually being tracked down by the U.S. Marshals in Queens, N.Y.

Sklarosky said an order with a trial date will be forthcoming. Gittens will remain locked up until then.

Man found guilty of

child sex charges

WILKES-BARRE — A city man who had been accused of sexually abusing three girls for years was found guilty by a jury of more than a dozen counts of child sex crimes.

Court records show that it took jurors less than 45 minutes to find Marshall Avery Burney, 37, guilty of numerous charges, including counts of rape, sexual assault of an unconscious person, indecent assault, corruption of minors and other counts.

Burney had been on trial this week on charges stemming from his 2018 arrest, after police accused him of assaulting the girls over the course of several years in multiple homes around the county.

The girls said Burney forcibly touched them, exposed himself to them, and forced them to watch videos of himself having sex. At least one of the girls said Burney threatened to kill her, should she report the crimes.

The trial, which occurred before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., lasted from Monday to Wednesday this week, and jurors deliberated for less than an hour before finding him guilty.

Sklarosky ordered Burney’s sentencing to occur on Sept. 30. He will remain locked up.

Court records show he has an appearance before Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz on Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing on a felony count of intimidation of a witness or victim.

— By Patrick Kernan