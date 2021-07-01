🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — State Rep. Gerald Mullery Wednesday said our first responders continue each and every day to answer the call during emergency situations, putting their lives on the line — even as a global pandemic was further stretching already depleted crews and resources.

“Many of these companies are also facing financial hardships because COVID-19 prevented critical annual fundraising from taking place,” Mullery said.

Mullery, D-Newport Township, announced a total of $324,891 in grants have been awarded to local volunteer fire and emergency medical services companies.

“These funds will go a long way to ensure these volunteer fire and EMS companies are able to continue to serve our communities and keep us safe,” Mullery said.

Mullery said the annual Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which is overseen by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, provides funding for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services, and rescue squads.

The grants were awarded to the following fire and EMS companies in the 119th District:

• AK Mowery Hose Co. 3: $11,520.

• Askam Fire Co. No. 6: $12,054.

• Breslau Hose Co. No. 5: $12,589.

• Dennison Township Volunteer Fire Co. 1: $11,520.

• Fearnots Volunteer Fire Co.: $12,589.

• Franklin Hose Co. No. 4: $12,054.

• Freeland Fire Department.: $14,193.

• Goodwill Hose Co. No. 2 Plymouth: $12,767.

• Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1: $11,698.

• Hanover Fire Co. No. 4 NFD: $12,233.

• Hanover Township Community Ambulance Assoc. Inc. (EMS): $8,993.

• Hanover Township Fire Department: $13,659.

• Lape Hose Co. No. 2: $12,233.

• Larksville Community Ambulance (EMS): $8,993.

• Larksville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1: $11,520.

• Nanticoke City Fire Department.: $12,589.

• Nanticoke Fire Department & Community Ambulance (EMS): $8,993.

• Newport Township Consolidated Fire Co.: $11,520.

• Newtown Fire Co. No. 2: $12,054.

• Pioneer Hook & Ladder Vol. Fire Co.: $12,767.

• Plymouth Boro Ambulance Association Inc. (EMS): $8,993.

• Plymouth Borough Fire Co.: $11,698.

• Plymouth Fire Co. No. 1: $11,876.

• Stickney Fire Co. No. 1: $11,520.

• Warrior Run Volunteer Fire Co.: $11,520.

• Washington Fire Co. No. 5: $11,520.

• White Haven Fire Co. No. 1: $12,233.

• White Haven Rescue Unit Inc. (EMS): $8,993.

Mullery said eligible organizations can use the funds for facilities and equipment, debt reduction, training and education, recruitment and retention, and to supplement operational expenses incurred by lack of opportunity for fundraising and inability to create revenue due to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.