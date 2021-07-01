🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that they are now accepting nominations for the sixth annual Young Professionals of the Year Awards.

The program recognizes young professionals in the area who help move the region forward.

Nominations for all awards will close on July 9. Nominees must be between the ages of 25 and 40 and must be a resident of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Descriptions of each award and information on how to nominate an individual may be found at wyomingvalleychamber.org underneath the Programs & Events tab.

Award categories include Intern of the Year, Educator of the Year, Trailblazer of the Year, Small Business Owner of the Year, STEAM Professional of the Year, Hero of the Year, Cultural Champion of the Year, Voluntary Leader of the Year, NEPA Influencer of the Year and Young Professional Women’s Leadership Award. Companies and organizations will also be recognized through the Young Professional Development Award, which honors a company’s dedication to providing resources to help develop future leaders of the community.

The 2021 Young Professionals Awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 2 at The Garden Drive-In.

— Chris Gowarty