Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Today’s TL Cares code is r62yDs.
To enter the TL Cares program for a chance to win $1,000 go to timesleader.com/enter.
Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.