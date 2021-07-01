🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — A video from inside the State Street Elementary School was introduced as evidence against Andy Tuzinski during his disorderly conduct hearing before District Judge David Barilla on Thursday.

While the video shows Tuzinski holding up papers while confronting several Wyoming Valley West school board members, specifically board President Joseph Mazur, there was no audio.

Larksville police cited Tuzinski with the summary charge as police Sgt. Craig Cebrick explained during the hearing was due to “tumultuous behavior.”

Barilla dismissed the charge against Tuzinski.

Police cited Tuzinski on June 9 when board member James Fender called 911 at the request of board member Brian Dubaskas.

Fender testified board members were meeting at the State Street School he described as a “closed meeting,” and somebody let Tuzinski inside.

Fender said as board members were walking into the teacher’s lounge for a closed session, Tuzinski followed and “engaged in an angry assault” while pointing his finger at Mazur.

“He (Tuzinski) gets inside and they’re telling him he’s not allowed to be here, and he’s saying, ‘cuff me, cuff me,’ and all bets were off,” Fender testified.

Fender asked his fellow board members if any one of them wanted police called.

Dubaskas acknowledged he wanted Fender to call 911 based on an email Tuzinski sent to board members the previous night. Dubaskas testified he was concerned with a sentence in Tuzinski’s email where Tuzinski wrote, “there is a special place in hell for people like you.”

Dubaskas said he seen but did not hear Tuzinski confronting Mazur prior to the board going behind closed doors. Dubaskas also acknowledged Tuzinski did not push, shove or punch Mazur or any other board member.

Tuzinski, who defended himself, said he raised his voice as most people do in order to get his point across. In this case, Tuzinski said he wanted Mazur and other board members including board solicitor Lars Anderson to acknowledge they were meeting in violation of the state’s Sunshine Act, which governs when a government authority or political subdivision meets.

Board member Charles R. Kamus said Tuzinski expressed his belief about the meeting and possible Sunshine Act violation in a “loud tone trying to voice his opinion.”

“It was an elevated conversation,” Kamus said.

Tuzinski, who is the mayor of Forty Fort, said once the board acknowledged his belief that they were violating the Sunshine Act, he promptly left but after Fender called 911.

Mazur did not attend Thursday’s hearing.