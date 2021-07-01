🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed for the first time since the pandemic began, that Luzerne County reported no new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 827.

The new report leaves the county’s total cases at 32,118 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,562 cases and 482 deaths; Monroe County has 14,830 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 186 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,212,257.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18–June 24 stood at 1.2%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, June 30:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.7% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 60.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.4% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,685,265 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, July 1.

• 5,402,488 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 17,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,324,326 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,726,814 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 13,746,000 doses will have been allocated through July 3:

• 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 11,685,265 doses total through June 30:

• First/single doses: 6,726,814 administered

• Second doses: 4,958,451 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 313 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 59 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, there were 9 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 163,500 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,770,066 individuals who have tested negative to date.