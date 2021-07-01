Group says it will fly ‘on appropriate holidays’ pending installation of flagpole

WILKES-BARRE — Old Glory is fluttering outside the Volunteers of America offices on River Street.

The U.S. Flag has been mounted on a pole attached to the nonprofit group’s porch, together with a banner commemorating Independence Day, weeks after controversy erupted on social media over its absence in favor of gay pride and Black Lives Matter flags.

Is it back permanently? Not exactly.

Desirée D. Carr, Director of Development and Communications for Volunteers of America Pennsylvania, Thursday said for the month of July, the Wilkes-Barre office on River Street will fly the American Flag along with a special Independence Day flag/banner.

“VOAPA is a faith-based, nonprofit organization,” Carr said. “As we have stated before, we will fly the American flag on appropriate holidays. That has not changed.”

Carr said the VOA has approximately 12 flags/banners that will be rotated throughout the year, based on the request of the residents who live in the building.

Carr said VOAPA flies the U.S. flag at its headquarters in Harrisburg. She said VOAPA owns and/or operates more than 40 buildings and/or residential units in Luzerne County.

“In our residential buildings, the residents have the choice as to whether or not they fly flags and/or banners,” Carr said. “Most opt not to fly flags.”

Carr said in March 2021, residents at the North River Street building requested they be allowed to fly flags/banners, and the request was approved.

Carr said given public perception that the flags (and/or lack of the U.S. flag) is a statement made by the organization, the residents more recently worked with the staff to decide on a flag schedule, which is subject to their decision-making.

Flag pole to be installed

Last month, Carr said VOA NEPA area director, Jane Merolla, was leading the project to complete the concrete work and install a flag pole for a new flag in Wilkes-Barre. The timeline was to have it completed prior to Veterans Day.

“Until then, we will fly an American flag on the appropriate holidays,” Carr said in an email earlier this month.

Carr said VOAPA was not aware of criticisms stating that the flag was taken down for reasons other than that they were tattered and dirty.

“If the flags were not in bad condition, they would not have been removed,” Car said. “The American flags were taken down in March; other flags were flown in March, April and May without any complaints. It was not until the Pride and Black Lives Matters flags were flown that there were any criticisms.”

In June, officials with Volunteers of America PA say their Wilkes-Barre office had been the subject of threats and cyberbullying over flags displayed outside their North River Street building.

Controversy erupted on social media after commenters posted a photo of the VOA building with flags celebrating gay pride and Black Lives Matter outside the entrance, but no U.S. Flag.

Concern over ‘coercion’

VOA officials say they already had plans to have a permanent flagpole installed for the Stars and Stripes, but they also say their Wilkes-Barre office “became a victim of those who use the American flag to justify coercion and threats.”

“Some individuals walked around the building, peering into windows,” Jodina Hicks, president of Volunteers of America PA, said at the time. “That same day, VOAPA learned that a local correctional officer posted pictures of our location, with a call to action to stop by and/or call, demanding that the organization hang the American flag.”

She added that VOAPA is a 125-year-old organization that serves Luzerne County and the greater Wyoming Valley, with headquarters in Harrisburg where the American flag flies.

“People are using the American flag as a litmus test for patriotism, which is counter to the freedom that the flag represents,” Hicks said. “We chose to fly the American flag previously and we plan to again. We do so to honor our veterans and our country, but not out of bullying or coercion.”