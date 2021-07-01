iframe> </div></p> </div> <div class="td-post-featured-image"><a href="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127240436_web1_208259613_349095473324266_902029641290563951_n.jpg.optimal.jpg" data-caption=""><img width="640" height="360" class="entry-thumb td-modal-image" src="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127240436_web1_208259613_349095473324266_902029641290563951_n.jpg.optimal.jpg" srcset="https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127240436_web1_208259613_349095473324266_902029641290563951_n.jpg.optimal.jpg 640w, https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127240436_web1_208259613_349095473324266_902029641290563951_n-300x169.jpg.optimal.jpg 300w, https://s24526.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/127240436_web1_208259613_349095473324266_902029641290563951_n-600x338.jpg.optimal.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" alt=" " title="127240436_web1_208259613_349095473324266_902029641290563951_n"/></a></div> <div class="accessibility"> <button id="listenButton1" class="responsivevoice-button" type="button" value="Play" title="ResponsiveVoice Tap to Start/Stop Speech"><span>🔊 Listen to this</span></button> <script> listenButton1.onclick = function(){ if(responsiveVoice.isPlaying()){ responsiveVoice.cancel(); }else{ responsiveVoice.speak("Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update: The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed for the first time since the pandemic began, that Luzerne County reported no new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. Bill O\'Boyle reports on that milestone. We\'ll also have the latest on the Luzerne County Manager Search Committee, Wilkes-Barre\'s American Rescue Plan initiative and more.", "US English Female"); } }; </script> <input class="fontadjust" type = "button" value = "A" id = "normal"/> <input class="fontadjustlarger" type = "button" value = "A" id = "larger"/> <input class="fontadjustlargest" type = "button" value = "A" id = "largest"/> </div> <div class="loginPrompt" style="font-weight:700; font-size:20px; border-bottom:1px solid #000000;"> Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.<br> <b><a style="color:#c00c00;" href="https://www.timesleader.com/subscribe" title="Subscribe to the Times Leader">Click here to subscribe today</a></b> or <b><a href="https://www.timesleader.com/log-in-to-the-times-leader" style="color:#c00c00;">Login</a></b>. </div> <article id="content"> <p>Pat Kernan is here with your P.M. Update: The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed for the first time since the pandemic began, that Luzerne County reported no new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. Bill O’Boyle reports on that milestone.</p> <p>We’ll also have the latest on the Luzerne County Manager Search Committee, Wilkes-Barre’s American Rescue Plan initiative and more.</p> <div class="td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-content_bottom tdi_2_01c td_block_template_1"> <style> /* custom css */ .tdi_2_01c.td-a-rec{ text-align: center; }.tdi_2_01c .td-element-style{ z-index: -1; }.tdi_2_01c.td-a-rec-img{ text-align: left; }.tdi_2_01c.td-a-rec-img img{ margin: 0 auto 0 0; }@media (max-width: 767px) { .tdi_2_01c.td-a-rec-img { text-align: center; } } </style><hr /> <!-- Avant Publications; TVX InContent --> <div style="min-width: 300px;width: 100%"> <div id="ahm-vidya-2" style="display: inline-block; vertical-align: top;width: calc( 100% - 310px ); min-width: 300px;"></div> <div style="display: inline-block; margin: 0 5px 0 0;"><div style="vertical-align: top;width: 300px; min-height: 50px;" id="_snup-tvx-ldgr1"></div></div> </div> </div> </article> <script> var content = document.getElementById("content"); var normalButton = document.getElementById("normal"); var largerButton = document.getElementById("larger"); var largestButton = document.getElementById("largest"); normalButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "15px"; } largerButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "20px"; } largestButton.onclick = function(e){ content.style.fontSize = "30px"; } </script> </div> <footer> <div class="td-post-source-tags"> </div> <div class="td-post-sharing-bottom"><div class="td-post-sharing-classic"><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.timesleader.com/news/1500012/times-leader-p-m-update-7-1-21&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:auto; height:21px; background-color:transparent;">