🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, right, talks about the city’s American Rescue Plan initiative on Thursday as Wico Van Genderen and Lindsay Griffin of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce listen.

WILKES-BARRE — Who better to administer business development, social service and financial assistance programs with some of the $37.1 million in federal funds allocated to the city than local agencies already filling those community needs, Mayor George Brown said Thursday.

At an afternoon press conference at City Hall Brown introduced the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Wyoming Valley and the Commission on Economic Opportunity as partners in the initiative to develop and assist with the programs to be funded under the American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion financial aid package was signed into law earlier this year by President Joe Biden to help with the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the programs’ specifics still have to be worked out, including what portion of the overall funding will be allocated, Brown said. But he noted he has expert help to iron out the details and set a rollout date for sometime in early September after the Labor Day holiday.

“We reached out to each of these agencies, saying ‘Will you help us with this program?’ And the overwhelming answer was, ‘Yes mayor. We feel it’s going to be a benefit to the residents and businesses,’” Brown said.

The agencies will be compensated based on the amount of money to be allocated for the programs, Brown said.

“But the key here is, like I said, the reputation, the integrity that each of these organizations has. It lends credibility to our program. It lends credibility to the nine-point plan we put together,” Brown said.

The administration and City Council have taken the initial steps to implement the plan to address issues affecting residents’ financial well being.

Council Wednesday approved ordinances to lower the parking meter rate to $1 an hour from $2 and reduce the cost of garbage bags residents must use for the weekly curbside collection.

Brown outlined the roles the partners will play in carrying out other components of the plan:

• The Chamber will be partner with the city on a program to provide financial incentives for new businesses.

• The United Way will help develop and administer financial support for social service agencies to work with residents adversely affected by the pandemic.

• CEO will focus on providing financial assistance for mortgage and utility payments, owner-occupied home improvements and down payments for home purchases.

The final pieces deal with sewer and stormwater infrastructure projects to be identified by his administration, Brown said.

“These projects will be directed to addressing decaying infrastructure and to reducing the annual budgetary expenses due to significant repair and maintenance costs,” Brown said.

To ensure that the funds are kept track of the city set up a separate bank account. Next week the city will be issuing a Request for Proposals for accounting and auditing services, Brown added.

“We want to put this money where it should best be used,” Brown said.