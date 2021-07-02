🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted for lighting furniture on fire and damaging a fence with his truck was recently captured.

Corey Daniel Boltz, 23, address unknown, was wanted by city police since June 16 when he allegedly drove through a chain link fence outside 181 E. Thomas St., and stacking furniture in the yard before igniting the fire.

Boltz was recently evicted from the residence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Boltz on June 16. He was arraigned June 25 by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on charges of reckless burning, risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief, defiant trespass and criminal trespass.

Boltz was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

— Ed Lewis