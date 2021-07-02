🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A federal judge sentenced Wilver “Gavi” Veras of Hazleton to 10 years in prison for his guilty plea to drug charges.

Veras, 31, also must serve five years supervised release as part of the sentenced imposed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani.

In a press release Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Bruce Brandler said Veras pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine throughout Hazleton and other parts of Luzerne County between January and September 2018.

The case was investigated jointly by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Olshefski prosecuted the case.

— Staff Report