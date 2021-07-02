🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — In a meeting held in the high school auditorium but with board members participating via Zoom, their images projected onto a screen, the Hanover Area School board arranged for summer transportation of students and approved an eight-year contract with a new bus company for school year transportation.

While tables, chairs and even nameplates were set up in the auditorium, the eight members who attended the meeting — Vic Kopko was absent — participated remotely, leaving only solicitor Jack Dean sitting on stage.

The agenda had only three items, two involving transportation contracts. The board voted to extend the contract with Churnetski Transportation through Aug. 15, but at a bit of a premium. Churnetski will receive a 3% pro-rated increase over the contract he had during the school year, and be paid an additional $5,000 per month for up to three months.

After the meeting, Dean explained the contract with Churnetski had expired and the company was getting out of the student transportation business, but the district needed bus service for the various summer programs being offered to help compensate for any learning loss or problems students may have encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in much of the school lessons being held remotely for the past year. The extra money was an incentive to get Churnetski to agree to extend the contract for three months.

The board also approved an eight-year contract with White Transit “or its assigns” for transportation services beginning this upcoming school year, with “final language” of the agreement to be negotiated by Dean. He said White Transit was chosen to replace Churnetski, and that extensive effort had been made in picking a company, resulting in multiple executive session through June. There were sessions on June 3, 7, 14, 17,22 and 28.

And the board voted to accept the resignation of Business Manager David Bulzoni. He was hired in March of this year. No explanation of his resignation was provided, and Dean said he didn’t know the reason for his decision to leave.