🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 5 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The death count is at 828.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,123 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,562 cases and 482 deaths; Monroe County has 14,834 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Thursday confirmed there were 304 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,212,561.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18–June 24 stood at 1.2%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, July 1:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 60.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.5% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,711,557 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 2.

• First/single doses: 6,738,627 administered

• Second doses: 4,972,930 administered

• 5,418,234 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 17,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,320,393 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,738,627 people have received at least their first dose.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 310 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 59 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 1, there were 8 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,695 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 163,512 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,775,280 individuals who have tested negative to date.