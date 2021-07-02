🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 17-year-old Plymouth boy was jailed without bail Thursday on charges he stabbed a juvenile during a fight at a Wilkes-Barre playground earlier this year.

Kayshawn Amir George, of Davis Street, was engaged in a fist fight with the juvenile at Eyerman Playground at Arch and Andover streets on April 27, according to the criminal complaint.

During the fight, another person gave George a knife he allegedly used to stab the boy in the arm and chest.

Police in the complaint say the knife narrowly missed the victim’s heart. The victim underwent surgery at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, police noted.

The victim’s mother told police, the complaint says, George had “attacked” her son three previous times prior to the stabbing at the playground. After the second attack, the victim’s mother claimed George threatened to kill her son.

The victim told police he was walking with a girl in the area of Arch and Andover streets when they encountered George and two other men. George and the victim exchanged words before they engaged in a fist fight, the complaint says.

George and the victim spat at each other and during the fight, one of the men who accompanied George gave George a knife he used to stab the victim in the arm and chest, according to the complaint.

George was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and reckless endangerment. George was charged as an adult.

Spagnuolo jailed George without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility deeming him a danger to the victim and the community, court records say.