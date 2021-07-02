🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TWP. — Police say a Salem Township man set fire to his own business Thursday, then fled the area.

Michael Beck, 31, was apprehended on Friday in Dublin, Ohio, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Beck is facing a number of charges, including arson, reckless burning, risking catastrophe, reckless endangerment, several counts of endangering the welfare of children and a count of criminal mischief.

This all comes after police say Beck torched The Rage Room, a Salem Township business Beck owns that focused on letting customers smash objects to get out some aggression.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began after calls came in just after 9 p.m. on Thursday from a woman identified as Madalyn Fisher, who said that The Rage Room had just been set on fire.

“There’s gasoline everywhere; there’s men yelling all because of Malcolm,” Fisher said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an individual named Malcolm Plevyak on scene, using multiple fire extinguishers in an attempt to put out the fire. Plevyak, according to reporting from the Times Leader’s newsgathering partner FOX 56, is the owner of the property, while Beck owns the business.

The affidavit says that the Salem Township Fire Company knocked down the fire within an hour.

Officers interviewed a witness present on scene, an employee of the business that the affidavit only identified as “K.S.”

According to the affidavit, K.S. said Beck sent him a text message asking if all the customers had left for the day.

K.S. said Beck went outside and was arguing with Plevyak, and then he said he heard Beck yell at his 10-year-old son, telling him to go home. Beck, according to K.S., followed his son home. Court records show Beck lived only a few houses down on the same street as The Rage Room.

When Beck returned, K.S. said he had a five-gallon red gasoline container. K.S. said Beck told him and another witness that “they had a small amount of time to get out.” K.S. and the other witness left the building.

He said he attempted to plea with Beck to not set the building on fire. But Beck allegedly went to his home again and returned with matches. He said he saw Beck appearing to be setting the building on fire.

State Police Fire Marshal Karrie Dodson determined the cause of the fire to be arson, the affidavit says.