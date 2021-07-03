🔊 Listen to this

NJ man pleads guilty to disorderly conduct for incident at Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart

WILKES-BARRE — A man from New Jersey who yelled, “I can’t breathe” when arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township police pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from an incident at Walmart Supercenter.

Terik D. Wiggins, 28, of Jersey City, was arrested June 22 after police were told by Walmart security he threatened several employees.

When Wiggins was arrested after a foot chase through the parking lot, he yelled, “I can’t breathe,” a reference to George Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis in 2020.

Three store employees told police Wiggins threatened to break their jaws, according to court records.

During a preliminary hearing Thursday in Luzerne County Central Court, Wiggins pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police withdrew two counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, a second count of drug possession and possession of a small amount of marijuana against Wiggins.

— Ed Lewis