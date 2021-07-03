🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed Monday and there will be no Department of Public Works services in observance of the July Fourth holiday.

There will be no garbage, recycling, or yard waste collection on Monday for residents in the downtown and South Wilkes-Barre 1 neighborhoods. Plastic, glass and can recycling, garbage and yard waste collection will resumes for those neighborhoods on Tuesday.

All other collections will remain as scheduled.

— Staff Report