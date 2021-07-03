🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — State Sen. John Yudichak Wednesday said the strength of Pennsylvania’s technology infrastructure directly impacts our ability to compete for private capital investment, attract new companies, and create 21st century jobs.

Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said the state is failing to attract major data center developers.

“That’s because our tax policy is driving development and private capital to other states,” Yudichak said. “The passage of the state budget demonstrates Pennsylvania is stepping up and competing for high-wage technology jobs, and establishing an economic game plan to attract the world’s tech giants to Pennsylvania.”

Yudichak announced that several initiatives in the 2021-2022 state budget package will help Luzerne County and northeastern Pennsylvania continue to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 by setting the stage for private sector job growth.

Earlier this year, Yudichak was named the Chairman of the Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee, which has broad oversight of the Commonwealth’s community and economic development programs.

Yudichak said he collaborated with State Rep. Donna Oberlander and Sen. Scott Hutchinson — the primary sponsors of legislation to provide a sales and use tax exemption for the development of computer data centers — to form a coalition of organized labor and the technology industry that successfully advanced House Bill 952.

Yudichak said the legislation will position Pennsylvania to compete for billions of dollars and thousands of jobs in the construction of enterprise data centers.

Local Share Account — Luzerne County

As part of the Fiscal Code (HB 1348), Yudichak said changes are being made to the Luzerne County Local Share Account Program. He said the changes will create an innovative public-public partnership between the Commonwealth and Luzerne County to fund much needed public infrastructure projects that will improve public safety and enhance the county’s ability to attract large economic development projects.

Local Resource Manufacturing Tax Credit Changes

As part of the Tax Code, Yudichak said the following changes were made to the Local Resource Manufacturing Tax Credit (Act 66 of 2020):

• No more than two qualified taxpayers shall receive a tax credit annually. Under current law, four taxpayers may receive a tax credit.

• Provides for the use of unallocated tax credits by no more than one qualified taxpayer if a qualified taxpayer meets the following conditions:

— Has made a total capital investment of at least $1 billion in order to construct the project facility and place the project facility into service.

— Has created a minimum aggregate total of 1,800 new jobs and permanent jobs.

— Has satisfied all other eligibility requirements for a qualified taxpayer under the article.

— Maintains the overall program cap of $26.7 million per year.

“Changes made to the Luzerne County Local Share Account and to Act 66 of 2020 will put Luzerne County and northeastern Pennsylvania in an outstanding position to improve our infrastructure, grow our economy, and create family sustaining jobs for our communities after a year filled with so much hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Yudichak said. “These changes could not have been possible without bipartisan input from my colleagues in the Luzerne County legislative delegation, who all recognized that we needed to help the county focus on its public infrastructure assets.”

The Luzerne County legislative delegation includes Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; Sen.John Gordner, R-Berwick; Sen Marty Flynn, D-Scranton; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca; Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township; Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township; Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake; and Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston.

“I also want to thank Gov. Tom Wolf, and Senate Republican Leaders — Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, as well as Senate Appropriations Chairman Pat Browne, for working in a bi-partisan, collaborative fashion to make these historic investments in northeastern Pennsylvania,” Yudichak said.

Gov. Wolf signed the budget bills Wednesday.