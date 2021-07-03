🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Police are investigating the theft of two train horns from two engines parked on tracks near Petro Gas on York Avenue.

Police said the theft occurred between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on June 26.

A surveillance camera recorded a white male with a thin build walk down the tracks to the engines. He was recorded climbing onto the engines removing bolts to steal two red and black Nathan K5 horns, police said.

Police said the value of the horns is approximately $5,000.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Duryea police at 570-457-1721 ext. 2 or the Duryea police tip line at 1-833-DPD-TIPS.

— Ed Lewis