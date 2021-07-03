🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 8 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 828.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,131 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,565 cases and 482 deaths; Monroe County has 14,838 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Saturday confirmed there were 215 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,212,776.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18–June 24 stood at 1.2%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC:

• Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 62.9% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

• 60.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 75.5% have received their first dose.

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

• Vaccine providers have administered 11,711,557 total vaccine doses as of Friday, July 2.

• First/single doses: 6,738,627 administered

• Second doses: 4,972,930 administered

• 5,418,234 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 17,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

• 1,320,393 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

• 6,738,627 people have received at least their first dose.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.