Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update for Sunday’s Times Leader: Bill O’Boyle helped solve the mystery after a box of human ashes and a pair of Army dog tags were left at a local Goodwill store; we’ll also bring you coverage of the Battle of Wyoming ceremony, a talk with Sen. Bob Casey, a Falls native planning to tackle Giants Despair and more.