🔊 Listen to this

A caravan of police cars, fire trucks and even a large military truck from Mission BBQ headed to the home of Nathan ‘The Super Hero’ Gray, a Wilkes-Barre boy battling cancer who is just shy of his 8th birthday. After a post from Nathan’s family on Facebook saying that new tumors had been discovered, community organizer Donnie Evans made some calls to get the caravan to swing by the home, presenting donations from a number of individuals amounting to more than $3,000, Evans said. Nathan is seen in the gray shirt on the steps. In attendance were Mayor George Brown, Police Chief Joseph Coffay, Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh — and police dog Spike — along with several other members of the community. For more information on how to help Nathan’s family, go to their Facebook page by searching for ‘Nathan the Super Hero.’

WILKES-BARRE — A caravan of police cars, fire trucks and even a large military truck from Mission BBQ headed to the home of Nathan ‘The Super Hero’ Gray, a Wilkes-Barre boy battling cancer who is just shy of his 8th birthday.

After a post from Nathan’s family on Facebook saying that new tumors had been discovered, community organizer Donnie Evans made some calls to get the caravan to swing by the home, presenting donations from a number of individuals amounting to more than $3,000, Evans said.