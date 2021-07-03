🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — According to the 2021Indicators Report compiled by The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, COVID 19 has disrupted our housing market — but in a positive way.

“There has been increased demand, increased housing values, and new housing developments moving forward,” said Teri Ooms, executive director at The Institute.

In 2018, Ooms said there were more than 251,000 housing units in the Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. She said the region’s housing stock is predominantly older, and about two-thirds of housing units are owner-occupied.

The report showed that about 56 percent of homes in the two counties were built prior to 1960, compared to just 47 percent statewide. Conversely, the region has a smaller proportion of homes built since 2000 — about eight percent — compared to 12 percent across the Commonwealth.

“Since the housing market crash, signs of recovery in the region have been mixed,” Ooms said. “However, more recent data show some increasing price points.”

Median home value, tracked by the Census Bureau, increased in Lackawanna County and decreased in Luzerne County. Furthermore, median listing price — a more immediate indicator of market activity — grew in both counties and at the state level.

For-sale inventory dropped in the two-county region, remaining well below levels recorded five years ago.

“Together, these signs point to tightening housing market conditions even before the pandemic, a trend that appears to have been accelerating over the last year,” Ooms said. “Current monthly data from Zillow’s Home Value Index for 2020 and 2021, as well as reports from local real estate professionals, has also indicated rising prices and a strong seller’s market in the region’s housing market.”

As of 2019, Ooms said Lackawanna and Luzerne counties were somewhat behind the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in terms of recent building. Statewide, 2.5 percent of homes were built in 2014 or later, compared to 1.5 percent in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

Both counties also have smaller percentages of housing stock built between 2000 and 2013 than Pennsylvania’s 9.4 percent — Lackawanna County sits at 6.4 percent and Luzerne County is at 6.0 percent. This indicates that the nationwide housing construction boom of the early 2000s was less apparent in this region. Furthermore, compared to Pennsylvania, a much higher percentage of the region’s housing stock was built prior to 1940.

Lackawanna County’s 2019 median housing value increased from the prior year, which at $158,000 is the highest of all years studied. Luzerne County had experienced a substantial jump of about $8,000 in 2018, and an equivalent drop between 2018 and 2019.

Prior to the significant increase in 2019, median home values in Lackawanna County had not shown a clear trend — there had been small increases and decreases annually.

Luzerne County had shown an upward trajectory from 2015 to 2018.

The median value of Lackawanna County homes has been an average of about 20 percent lower than the statewide median over the last five years — in Luzerne County, the median value has been about 43 percent lower than the statewide median on average.

In 2019, 36.7 percent of homes in Luzerne County were valued at less than $100,000, and another 39.4 percent were valued between $100,000 and $200,000. Similarly, in Lackawanna County, the largest share of homes (39.8 percent) was valued between $100,000 and $200,000, and another 26 percent were valued at less than $100,000.

In both counties, the percentages of homes valued above $200,000 and the percentages of homes valued above $300,000 were much lower than those percentages in Pennsylvania overall.

Multi-year trends indicated an upturn in market activity, as evidenced by shrinking inventory and rising list prices in both counties and statewide.

Current monthly data for 2020 and 2021, as well as reports from local real estate professionals, has also indicated a strong seller’s market in the region’s housing market.

The number of foreclosures in the two counties and statewide was highest in 2012 and 2013, representing a peak in foreclosures associated with the last recession.

In Lackawanna County, foreclosures have continued to trend down, reaching the lowest year of those analyzed in 2019, while Luzerne County’s foreclosure total has begun to trend upward since 2016.

The 636 foreclosures in Luzerne County in 2019 is the highest number since 2014. Statewide, the 20,143 foreclosures in 2019 was the lowest number of all years analyzed.

Homelessness data is tracked annually via point-in-time counts reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In 2016, 411 homeless individuals were counted in the two counties. This trended downward to 324 in 2018, and then gradually increased to 358 in the most recent count, conducted before the pandemic in 2020. The statewide homeless population grew slightly in 2020.

As of 2020, the percent of households in the two counties that were unsheltered increased, particularly in Lackawanna County. In the combined region, 9.5 percent of homeless households were unsheltered, nearly twice the share of the last two years and the highest share of all years analyzed. Nonetheless, this is a smaller share of unsheltered households compared with Pennsylvania as a whole.

The share of the region’s unhoused population consisting of children declined from 32 percent in 2017 to 19 percent in 2019, then rose to nearly 28 percent in 2020.