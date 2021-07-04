🔊 Listen to this

Edmund Pendock, of Wilkes-Barre, was randomly selected as the seventh weekly $1,000 winner in the TL Cares program.

Pendock is a Times Leader subscriber, and as a subscriber was automatically entered into the TL Cares contest. Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program.

He selected the SPCA of Luzerne County to receive $1,000 from the Times Leader Media Group. According to its website, “the SPCA of Luzerne County uplifts our community by providing compassion, comfort, and care to domestic companion animals through education, advocacy, protection and a shelter/adoption program.”

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $25,000.

When informed he had won on Friday afternoon, Pendock said he expected the $1,000 would help fund the Fourth of July party he had planned for this weekend.

You can read a little more about Pendock below, and watch for more about him and his designated charity this week in the Times Leader.

This week’s winner profile

Name: Edmund “Ed” Pendock

Hometown: Wilkes-Barre

How long have you been a Times Leader subscriber? About 10 years.

What do you like most about the Times Leader? “It’s the paper.”

What did you think when you learned you had won? “I thought you were (kidding) me. I was very surprised.”

What charity did you choose? SPCA of Luzerne County

Why did you choose the SPCA? “I like animals.”