Mystery of poignant drop-off solved

KINGSTON — The mystery of the ashes and dog tags that were inadvertently dropped off at the Edwardsville Goodwill Industries store this week has been solved.

And it has a happy ending.

There are several good Samaritans in this story and all should be thanked for their part in doing the right thing to get the items returned to their rightful owner.

And it must be emphasized here that there was never any intent to “donate” the ashes and dog tags — it really just happened.

So here is the story.

Let’s begin with Michelle Wilson of the Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395 who, perhaps, said it best.

“Everybody needs a final resting place,” Wilson said.

Wilson was the person who got the call from the Goodwill Industries store in the Gateway Shopping Center earlier this week with a most unusual request.

The caller, a woman named Katrina, did what she felt was the proper thing to do with some unusual items that were dropped off at the store.

Katrina informed the Kingston American Legion that the Goodwill Industries store was in possession of a wooden box. Inside were ashes — it was unknown at the time if they were human remains — and the military dog tags of Jeffrey S. Swank.

It turns out that the dog tags and ashes were not from the same person.

Debbie Adams, of Goodwill Industries Edwardsville Shopping Center, said the items were found when they were routinely going through donations that were received.

“When we realized what was dropped off, we decided to reach out to the American Legion,” Adams said. “We’re glad they are in the right hands now and hopefully they will find the family so they can be returned and taken care of properly.”

Searching for a veteran

Rich Pries, Commander of the Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395, said he decided to take the ashes and dog tags to James Spagnola, Director of Veterans Affairs for Luzerne County for verification.

Pries said Spagnola would be able to search the system to try to identify any living family members of Swank so they could decide what to do with the ashes and dog tags.

Spagnola set out to find any military record of Jeffrey S. Swank and whether he is still living or deceased.

“Like Michelle and the people at Goodwill, I firmly believe we have a responsibility to locate the family that these items belong to,” Pries said. “It’s the very least I can do as the Commander of an American Legion post. It seems we all feel the same way about this.”

Pries thanked all involved, noting that everyone is deeply concerned about getting the ashes and dog tags to whomever they belong.

But the first order of business was to positively identify the ashes.

“Hopefully, someone will come forward and claim our brother, Jeffrey S. Swank’s dog tags,” Pries said. “If not, at least we will all know we did our best.”

Well, mission accomplished.

Spagnola contacted the Veterans Administration and asked if they could search for Swank by using his dog tags number. He said there should be a record of Swank with the VA and details on his whereabouts.

There was — Swank is living in Carlisle and the Times Leader was able to find a phone number for his parents. They were contacted and told the story and they had Swank call the newspaper.

Swank, 49, lives in Carlisle. He served in the U.S. Army.

‘Can’t wait to get them back’

Swank explained that the ashes were the partial remains of his stepdaughter’s grandmother. He said he had given the ashes and his dog tags to his stepdaughter, Nikita, who lives in Wilkes-Barre.

Nikita, who asked that her last name not be used, explained how the engraved wooden box containing her grandmother’s ashes and her stepfather’s dog tags came to be dropped off at Goodwill.

“It was an accident,” she said. “My former roommate was cleaning out the apartment where I had left some items behind — clothes and furniture and some boxes. I thought I had taken the box with the ashes and dog tags with me and that they were still in boxes here with me.”

Nikita, 29, said the former roommate had no idea the cherished items were in one of the boxes she dropped off at Goodwill.

“Thank goodness the woman at Goodwill found them and took them to the American Legion,” Nikita said. “I can’t wait to get them back.”

Nikita said Jeffrey Swank and her mother are now divorced, but she said Swank “is like my father.”

“I believed I had the ashes in my possession and just left clothes and furniture behind,” she said. “She donated the items not knowing the ashes and dog tags were included. I feel terrible that this happened. But I’m very happy the items will be returned to me.”

Nikita said the items are very important to her.

“My grandmother was a very big part of my life — she was like my best friend,” Nikita said. “And like I said, Jeffrey is like a father to me.”

It’s a mystery that all involved wanted to solve as soon as possible — and they all worked together to solve.

“That was our thought from the beginning,” said Adams of Goodwill. “We wanted to find out who the ashes belonged to and that they were returned to the rightful owner.”