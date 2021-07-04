Senator discusses plan during TL visit

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is determined to guarantee a better future for America’s children.

Casey visited the Times Leader on Friday to discuss his “Five Freedoms for America’s Children” plan — a legislative initiative he believes would set all American children up to succeed.

In an effort to ensure every child in America has the freedom to reach their full potential, Casey is introducing the plan and hopes to see it through to approval in Congress, along with the necessary funding.

Casey, D-Scranton, said the plan has not been submitted in bill form yet.

Casey’s plan plan identifies five basic freedoms that he said our society must guarantee to our nation’s children:

• Freedom To Be Healthy. Every child in America should have quality, affordable health care.

• Freedom To Be Economically Secure.

• Freedom To Learn.

• Freedom From Hunger.

• Freedom To Be Safe From Harm.

Casey used the latest statistics from Luzerne County to make his point.

He said in 2019, Luzerne County had 319,000 residents — 19% or 62,500 were under 17.

Some 90% of those families would benefit from this plan,” Casey said. “We are also proposing expansion of the Child Tax Credit program.

Casey, D-Scranton, has offered a proposal that would include automatic Medicaid enrollment for all children at birth, and the establishment of children’s savings accounts.

Throughout America, Casey said children lack health care, economic security, education, adequate nutrition and safety.

On Friday, Casey said, as Americans, it is our duty to secure the blessings of freedom for the children of today and tomorrow.

“As a lawmaker, it is my solemn obligation to create policies and support investments that are commensurate with this commitment,” Casey said.

Casey, a longtime friend and supporter of President Joe Biden — also a Scranton native — was sure to note that he felt the president’s American rescue Plan was “under-appreciated,: noting that some $196 million was allocated to Luzerne County and its municipalities, preventing many layoffs and infusing small businesses.

And Casey thanked the TL for a question that noted the $196 million did not include millions of dollars received through the plan for education.

How to fund?

Casey admitted that a challenge remains to find the ways to pay for his plan — an estimated $1.7 trillion.

He likened that process to a house on fire — saying you don’t stop to think about how to pay, you just go in and put out the fire.

“For this plan, it will be a pay as you go process,” Casey said. “A lot of it, I expect, will be in Biden’s American Family Plan.”

“For too long, corrupt forces have warped our government so that it works for corporate interests rather than our children’s best interests,” Casey said. “The COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted children’s lives and growth, and pushed more children and families into poverty. It is time for an aggressive and forward-leaning legislative plan that prioritizes children and reverses these trends, ensuring all children have the opportunity not just to grow, but to thrive.”

Casey said his Five Freedoms proposal is a comprehensive set of policies that would better the lives of children, including the following:

• Automatic enrollment in Medicaid until age 18.

• Establishment of children’s savings accounts for every child whose parent(s) or guardian earns under $100,000 per year, and permanent expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

• Increased Head Start funding by $18 billion annually and permanent expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.

• Enhanced automatic certification for school meal programs and expanded universal meal service in low- and moderate-income schools.

• Increased investment in community and state-based child protective services.

Infrastructure plan

Casey said he believes that innovative and resilient infrastructure is essential to support a growing economy. He said Pennsylvania’s roads, rails, waterways, airways, bridges, dams, levees, ports, airports, and transit stations are critical pieces of each Pennsylvanian’s life.

He said he is committed to federal support for these systems and to working with state and local partners to develop innovative solutions to ensure that our transportation systems are equitable and resilient.

Casey also recognizes that broadband internet is a critical component of modern life and is necessary for full participation in the economy and educational opportunities. He supports robust investment in broadband internet, particularly investments in communities that lack access to affordable, quality internet services.

Casey said the next major item on his agenda is getting a comprehensive infrastructure bill through Congress and to President Biden’s desk.

“We have to get all sides together on infrastructure — roads, bridges, broadband high speed internet,” Casey said. “I intend to support his efforts to talk about all kinds of infrastructure. And I want to see part of those discussions devoted to lifting up our workers in nursing homes who take care of our most vulnerable.”

Casey said those workers have been recognized as vital, yet, he said, “we never seem to lift them up.”

Casey said those workers should be elevated in our society.

“That too is a part of our infrastructure,” Casey said. “Those workers are every bit as important as a bridge. This has been a bipartisan failure for far too long. It’s not enough to honk your horn or pat them on the back. This should be a priority.”

Casey added, “With or without bipartisan support, we should get this done. NEPA has so many infrastructure needs and the federal government should help pay for that.”

WEB EXTRAS

Casey talks about the filibuster, Britney Spears and more, with video, at timesleader.com.