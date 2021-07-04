🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 6 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The death count is at 829.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,137 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,566 cases and 482 deaths; Monroe County has 14,839 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Sunday confirmed there were 145 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,212,921.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 18–June 24 stood at 1.2%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.