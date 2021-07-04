🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s iconic 155-year-old cast iron deer statue will be restored thanks to a grant and natural-gas recreation funding.

Operational Services Division Head Edmund O’Neill announced the $8,532.50 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission grant during a recent council Act 13 Committee meeting.

The committee discusses how Act 13 money should be spent, and O’Neill said the administration will need a required match in the same amount as the grant to complete the project.

Located on the south lawn of the historic county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, the deer is the oldest public sculpture in the city, dating back to 1866.

It was moved from Public Square in the city’s downtown to River Street around the time the courthouse opened in June 1909, news accounts say.

Robert Wood & Company of Philadelphia, which built an iron fence surrounding the county’s third courthouse on Public Square, had produced the statue as a bonus.

The sculpture was featured in at least two postcards of the county courthouse around 1940 and 1943.

The deer also was “interviewed” to share secrets about courthouse happenings in a weekly newspaper column published during the 1880s and 1890s, according to Tony Brooks, a Wilkes-Barre councilman and chairman of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society.

Many Wyoming Valley residents have posed with the deer in photographs over the years.

Brooks started collecting submissions of these photographs several years ago to showcase them online, including his own childhood one from 1968 in the mix.

In 2017, he had amassed 70 photos. He now has 125.

The oldest dates back to 1910.

“I’m excited that a long-term Wilkes-Barre tradition continues to have a future,” said Brooks, who had submitted information in support of the grant. “Every community in America needs to have a one-of-a-kind feature like this. That’s what makes us unique and special.”

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown also was among several submitting a letter of support for the grant.

“Over the decades, many people have posed for photos with the deer, and the city believes the restoration work will ensure that the deer is around for many more years,” Brown wrote.

“Visiting the courthouse deer is a local tradition that has been handed down for several generations,” said another support letter from Luzerne County Historical Society Interim Executive Director Mary Walsh.

Plans to restore the deer statue were scrapped years ago due to dwindling capital funds and other more pressing projects, but the county administration decided to pursue a grant.

County Engineer Lawrence Plesh said the county was unsuccessful in its first grant application but applied again, recently learning it obtained the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant funding.

The commission collectively awarded $2.3 million for preservation projects in 21 counties with funds from a portion of state realty transfer tax revenue, a release said.

“This investment ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations,” commission Executive Director Andrea Lowery said in the release.

The plan is to strip and clean the deer sculpture and apply a new finished surface, Plesh said.

After obtaining at least three quotes, the administration selected Connecticut-based John Canning Co. to complete the restoration because it had extensive experience and provided the lowest price, he said. The company had completed the first $2.13 million courthouse restoration phase addressing the rotunda and south foyer in 2018.

Plesh said the contractor is reviewing test samples of the paint to determine the original color, which is required for historic restoration.

Existing paint will be stripped with “air abrasive grit blasting” involving walnut shells, ground glass or aluminum oxide to reduce potential surface damage to the statue, the plan says.

The statue has peeling paint and visible corrosion. Damage near the hooves must be treated, and stabilizing of past repairs is necessary, the plan said.

John Canning workers will build a temporary structure around the statue to perform the restoration on site, eliminating the cost and risks of transport, Plesh said.

“It’s long overdue,” Plesh said. “We’re going to get it done right. I think it’s money well spent because this statue is substantial in the history of Luzerne County and Wilkes-Barre.”

Now that the deer statue is being addressed, Plesh said he’d like to focus on pursuing funding to restore the Ellen Webster Palmer statue that once graced the River Common. He already has her pedestal in place.

Moved off site around 2007, the 1,200-pound marble statue has fissures, and the heads of Palmer and the two boys flanking her had been knocked off by vandals and later reattached. Palmer’s nose also is missing.

Restoration had been estimated at $38,000 in 2014.

Palmer established the Boys’ Industrial Association in Wilkes-Barre in the 1890s to educate and provide social activities for working children, spending her nights teaching breaker boys after they labored at coal mines during the day.