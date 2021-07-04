🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Scranton, on Friday was joined by local passenger rail advocates following the House passage of the INVEST in America Act to highlight progress on efforts to connect Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Greater New York City area through passenger rail service.

If successful, that would mean the realization of a dream held by many in the region since the last Erie-Lackawanna passenger train pulled out of Scranton’s downtown station on a frigid morning in early 1970, prior to the creation of Amtrak to operate national passenger service.

Now, with President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan gaining momentum, Amtrak has its eye on a number of potential expansions between now and 2035, including to Scranton.

“Our citizens would be able to board an Amtrak train at Scranton, or Mount Pocono, or East Stroudsburg, and travel to Orlando, Boston, Chicago or any of the over 500 stations that Amtrak directly takes you to with one ticket,” said Larry Malski, President of the Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority (PNRRA).

The group has long been engaged in advocacy to rebuild rail connections in the region. Malski and members of its board joined Cartwright to discuss benefits of such an expansion.

“Many of the smaller destination stations that Amtrak serves do not have bus or air transport service, so Amtrak is the only way to get there. This expansion would provide our residents with a very unique benefit,” Malski said.

The INVEST in America Act, which passed the U.S. House last week with Cartwright’s support would have the following impact on rail service, according to a release from Cartwright’s office:

• Boost funding for Amtrak to $32 billion over five years, allowing for improvement and expansion of the Nation’s passenger rail network, including the Northeast Corridor (NEC) and the National Network, giving travelers a reliable, low-carbon option to travel both short and long distances, including to regions that lack frequent or affordable airport service.

• Create a new $25 billion program, the Passenger Rail Improvement, Modernization and Expansion (PRIME) grant program, devoted entirely to passenger rail improvements and expansion, performance optimization and intercity passenger rail transportation expansion.

• Funding for Amtrak will enable them to implement major portions of their 2021 “Connects US” expansion plan, which includes adding a Scranton-New York City route with three round trips per day.

Of course, the legislation must also pass the Senate, after which a compromise version will emerge. But the progress so far has Cartwright and local rail advocates more optimistic than they have been in years.

“Passenger rail in Northeastern Pennsylvania would enable more workers to travel between our area and New York more easily, a new gateway to the Poconos would be open to tourists, and our area would be more attractive for businesses to locate here. The economic growth potential is huge, and that’s why we’re making every effort to get this funding authorized,” Cartwright said. “Passing the INVEST in America Act out of the House yesterday was an important step, but we have more work to do. I’ll keep working hard with our partners like Larry and our allies in the government to see this through from the federal level.”

Cartwright also noted that the INVEST in America Act will serve as a building block as negotiations continue over a broader infrastructure package that can pass both chambers of Congress and earn the President’s signature. He highlighted President Biden’s call for bringing passenger rail to Northeastern Pennsylvania and said he will continue working with senior White House officials to move this funding forward.