WILKES-BARRE — One woman was killed after a fire broke out on the sixth floor of a River Street apartment complex on Sunday night.

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney confirmed that a woman transported from the West River Apartments was pronounced deceased at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. The victim was not identified on scene.

Calls came in just before 8 p.m. Sunday night for a fire on the sixth floor of the apartment complex, which stands seven stories tall and contains 25 apartment units.

First responders were able to contain the blaze to one room of an apartment unit on the sixth floor, and transported the victim down six flights of stairs and performed emergency life-saving measures before the victim was taken from the scene.

Complicating matters for the department, according to Delaney, was the need to dispatch additional manpower on a concurrent call to a structure on Bowman Street for a reported fireworks issue.

A fire investigator responded to the scene after crews were able to extinguish the fire; there’s no word yet on how the fire may have started. A state police fire marshal has also been requested to help assist in the investigation.

Delaney said that he believed the apartments on the first five floors of the structure to be undamaged by the blaze, and he and his team are working to get everyone back into their apartments as quickly as possible.