Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update looking ahead to Tuesday’s e-edition: Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay says departmental training with body cameras will be completed by end of this month, Dr. Alfred Casale reviews some tips for staying safe around water, and the state Game Commission is investigating an unknown condition killing songbirds.