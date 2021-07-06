🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A man was arrested late Friday night after he allegedly led police officers on a pursuit while driving a pink ATV.

Luis Ocasio, 32, of Hazleton was arrested after patrol officers spotted a pink Can-Am DS 450 ATV traveling east on North Diamond Avenue just before midnight on Friday night.

Ocasio was charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, as well as several summary counts related to the ATV, including unlawful operation of an ATV on streets or highways and operating in a careless way.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department:

Upon spotting the vehicle, police followed it onto Carson Street and initiated lights and sirens. The vehicle observed the police vehicle, and continued to proceed north on Carson Street at approximately 40 mph with no traffic.

The pursuit led officers onto East 20th Street before the ATV drove off the roadway and into the woods. Officers were able to locate the ATV roughly 75 feet into a wooded area near Hayes Street, where the vehicle appeared to have gotten stuck on logs and some small trees.

Additional officers arrived and were able to take the suspect, later identified as Ocasio, into custody after they saw him laying down in an attempt to conceal himself from police.

Ocasio was arraigned on Saturday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty, and will await a preliminary hearing set for July 19.