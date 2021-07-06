🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A suspect in a convenience store robbery from January of last year had his charges forwarded to Luzerne County Court in a preliminary hearing held on Wednesday.

Adriel Metz-Cabrera, 22, of Hazleton appeared in court on Wednesday for a hearing on charges stemming from an armed robbery at the C&P Convenience Store on East Chestnut Street in Hazleton on Jan. 1, 2020.

Metz-Cabrera was charged with two felony counts of robbery along with misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Investigators were able to pin Metz-Cabrera to the robbery using DNA they they found at the scene. He was arrested for the robbery on Feb. 26 of this year. Assisting Hazleton City in the investigation were officers from the West Hazleton Police Department and troopers from the Hazleton barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a post on the Hazleton City Police Department’s Facebook page, testimony was heard from the store clerk that was allegedly held at gunpoint by Metz-Cabrera during the robbery, as well as from the detective and lead affiant on the case.

Metz-Cabrera is also currently facing charges linked to an assault on three nurses at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton back in May, where the suspect was taken for a mental health evaluation.

For that incident, Metz-Cabrera was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. A hearing on those charges was continued the same day that Metz-Cabrera appeared in court for his hearing on the robbery charges.