🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A New Jersey man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly punched another person and then exposed himself at the Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Henry Ellis III, 46, from Camden, N.J. was taken into custody shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday after a short pursuit from the Mohegan Sun property across Route 315 into the Sheetz parking lot, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to the release:

State troopers from the PSP’s Bureau of Gaming Enforcement responded to the Mohegan Sun after Ellis had reportedly struck a patron of the casino in the face, while also indecently exposing himself.

Ellis fled the scene in a U-Haul van, and officers from the Plains Township Police Department attempted to stop the truck but Ellis continued to flee, striking a Plains Township patrol car in the process.

The brief pursuit came to an end just across the road from the Mohegan Sun after Ellis pulled into the parking lot of the Sheetz gas station.

Additional officers from Plains Township were able to restrain Ellis after a brief struggle in which an officer sustained “cuts and bruises,” according to the release.

Ellis was arraigned later Saturday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty, where he was charged with felony aggravated assault, along with two counts of recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and resisting arrest.

The suspect was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $50,000 in bail, and he’ll await a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.